Govt Taking Steps To Remove All Impediments To Facilitate Investors: PM

The NORINCO delegation shows keen interest in investing in the wide spectrum of renewable energy projects in Pakistan especially in the wind corridor in Thatta whereby a 100 megawatt wind power project was proposed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is open to investment and coalition government is taking steps to remove all impediments for further facilitation of investors.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese state owned company NORINCO in Islamabad, he said deepening China-Pakistan economic cooperation is critical to Pakistan's socio-economic uplift.

He highlighted the significance of CPEC as transformational project for the mutual benefit and development of both the friendly countries.

He invited the Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy particularly the solar power in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated NORINCO for its role in Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project which is facilitating hundreds of thousands of commuters in Lahore on a daily basis.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the top Chinese leadership for their consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan particularly in current economic situation.

The NORINCO delegation showed keen interest in investing in the wide spectrum of renewable energy projects in Pakistan especially in the wind corridor in Thatta whereby a 100 megawatt wind power project was proposed. Investment in fiber optic along the railway lines, copper and iron ore mining at proven reserves and infrastructure development in the big cities of the country were the key investment opportunities highlighted by the company as potential avenues for investment.

The Chinese delegation praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his untiring efforts to steer Pakistan out of the current economic crisis. It noted that Shehbaz Sharif is a great friend of China whose business friendly policies have deepened economic cooperation and facilitated foreign direct investment in the country.

