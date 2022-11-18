UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Remove Deprivations Of People: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Govt taking steps to remove deprivations of people: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday met with Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir and a local leader Arshad Sheikh at Chief Minister's Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday met with Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir and a local leader Arshad Sheikh at Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister, while talking on this occasion said that the people of Talagang always acknowledged him and how they could be forgotten.

He vowed that he would undertake all possible steps in order to remove deprivations of the people of Talagang.

The CM apprised that the promise to set up an industrial estate in Talagang, would also be fulfilled.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir put forth a proposal to give the medical college in Talagang in the name of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Medical College. Hafiz Ammar said that the people adore Ch Parvez Ellahi with their heart, adding that the people of Talagang wanted the medical college to be given the name of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Medical College. The MPA lauded the CM for fulfilling his promise to establish Talagang as a district.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Talagang All

Recent Stories

World Today Sees Competition of Coalitions, Not Co ..

World Today Sees Competition of Coalitions, Not Competition of Countries - Penta ..

2 minutes ago
 Fesco BoDs lays foundation stone of mosque

Fesco BoDs lays foundation stone of mosque

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches digital platform 'Nusuk' for ..

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform 'Nusuk' for pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Seeking Sources of Artillery Data Systems ..

Pentagon Seeking Sources of Artillery Data Systems for Ukraine, Taiwan - Notice

2 minutes ago
 Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set ..

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set for Red Bull role

28 minutes ago
 Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium o ..

Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium on health sciences

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.