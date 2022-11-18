Govt taking steps to remove deprivations of people: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday met with Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir and a local leader Arshad Sheikh at Chief Minister's Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday met with Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir and a local leader Arshad Sheikh at Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister, while talking on this occasion said that the people of Talagang always acknowledged him and how they could be forgotten.

He vowed that he would undertake all possible steps in order to remove deprivations of the people of Talagang.

The CM apprised that the promise to set up an industrial estate in Talagang, would also be fulfilled.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir put forth a proposal to give the medical college in Talagang in the name of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Medical College. Hafiz Ammar said that the people adore Ch Parvez Ellahi with their heart, adding that the people of Talagang wanted the medical college to be given the name of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Medical College. The MPA lauded the CM for fulfilling his promise to establish Talagang as a district.