Govt. Taking Steps To Resolve Issues Of Journalist Community: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:47 PM

Govt. taking steps to resolve issues of journalist community: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed welfare of journalist community as one of the priorities of government and said that steps were being taken to resolve genuine issues of the community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed welfare of journalist community as one of the priorities of government and said that steps were being taken to resolve genuine issues of the community.

He was talking to a delegation of Peshawar Press Club that called on him at his office here Wednesday. The delegation was led by president Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah and included Senior Journalist Ismail Khan, Imran Yousafzai and Shezada Fahad.

The chief minister stressed early completion of remaining works in Peshawar Media Colony and directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to make necessary payments for provision of gas and electricity.

He also directed authorities to expedite work on expansion of access roads to media colony on priority basis. He directed arrangements to allocate dedicated land for media enclave in proposed Peshawar Model Town.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Director General Information Imdad Ullah, and Director General PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

