Govt taking steps to resolve masses' problems: Provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the incumbent government was taking steps to resolve masses problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

He said the PTI government was well-aware about the issues of people. He said that elements challenging government writ would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that people who creating artificial inflation and hoarding would not be tolerated.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq giving briefing about price control, said that price control magistrates conducted 26551 raids across the Multan division. He said that over Rs2.

6 million fine was imposed, 10 profiteers were nabbed while 14 cases were registered. He said that 151, out of 154, complaints received at Qeemat portal were resolved.

Shanul Haq said that 15 critical bazaars were set up across the Multan division.

He said that model bazaars had been set up in Vehari and Lodhran while land fixed for it in Multan and Khanewal.

He said that over Rs10 million fine was imposed by conducting raid against 107 flour mills.

He said that wheat quota of 48 flour mills was cancelled while license of four flour mills suspended.

He said there was no scarcity of flour across the division while 56,160 flour bags were being supplied in the market daily.