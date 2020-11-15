(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to resolve people's problems and practical steps were being taken in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the corrupt rulers of PPP and PML-N had looted the country and destroyed its economy. Adding, the PTI led government had taken tangible steps to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that the incumbent government was taking all-out measures to control artificial price-hike and launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

He criticized that opposition was trying to escape from accountability process and said that the process would not be stopped at any cost.

Replying to a query, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being an inmate should come back to Pakistan and face the cases which were registered against him.

Nawaz Sharif was a prisoner, who was granted bail by the court on humanitarian grounds and his bail period had already expired on December 25, 2019.

Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law. If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, why he is running away from the laws and the courts", he questioned.

He said that the all conspiracies against government would be failed whereas the opponents of government had to face frustration.