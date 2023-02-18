Govt taking steps to resolve prevailing issues: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking every possible step to steer the country out of prevailing issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking every possible step to steer the country out of prevailing issues.

Talking to journalists at Model Town, she said the PML-N believed in serving the masses, and its performance in the past was an evidence.

The present government was trying its best to rectify wrong policies and mismanagement of the previous PTI government. The previous government did nothing for the welfare of the masses and it was responsible for current inflation in the country.

She said PTI Chief Imran Khan was hiding himself in Zaman Park and avoiding to appear in the courts to face cases against him.

Maryam said the PML-N always showed respect for the courts and its leadership presented themselves for accountability. The PML-N leadership faced fabricated cases during the previous PTI tenure.

She said her party was ready for elections and would win with thumping majority whenever the elections would be held.

The masses were fully aware of the PTI's performance and they would reject them.

She said the PTI had no narrative nor have any agenda for the people rather they were concerned to protect their personal agenda only.

The PML-N was the most popular party and was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses including the price hike, however, it would not leave the people on their destiny but would stand with them and would resolve their issues.