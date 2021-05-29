Govt taking steps to resolve problems of people: minister

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a thrProvincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a three-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the districtee-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the district

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a three-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the district.

The aim of the campaign was to improve quality of municipal services provided to people, he added.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the minister said the first week was dedicated to cleaning, the second week to drainage and the third to cleaning government buildings.

He said the chief minister was directly monitoring the program and performance would be monitored and management of the best performing districts will be encouraged.

The Punjab Information Technology board had also developed an application called "Khidmat Aap Ki Dahliz Par" and people could identify problems through it.The minister added that the purpose of the programme was to resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.