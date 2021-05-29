UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Resolve Problems Of People: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:19 PM

Govt taking steps to resolve problems of people: minister

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a thrProvincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a three-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the districtee-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the district

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said a three-week programme 'Service at Your Doorstep' had been launched in the district.

The aim of the campaign was to improve quality of municipal services provided to people, he added.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the minister said the first week was dedicated to cleaning, the second week to drainage and the third to cleaning government buildings.

He said the chief minister was directly monitoring the program and performance would be monitored and management of the best performing districts will be encouraged.

The Punjab Information Technology board had also developed an application called "Khidmat Aap Ki Dahliz Par" and people could identify problems through it.The minister added that the purpose of the programme was to resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Education Punjab Government Best

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan enjoy ‘Mowg ..

2 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria over boat ca ..

21 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

21 minutes ago

E&SE Deptt. directs to get vaccination from May 29 ..

4 seconds ago

Fire Stops Operation of Nuclear Plant Turbine in S ..

2 minutes ago

Three robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.