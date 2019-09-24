UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Resolve Public Problems: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Govt taking steps to resolve public problems: Minister

Provincial Minister for labour and human resources Ansar Majeed Niazi on Tuesday said the PTI government was striving hard for the welfare of masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for labour and human resources Ansar Majeed Niazi on Tuesday said the PTI government was striving hard for the welfare of masses.

Talking to various delegations, he said that all problems of the masses would be resolved as early as possible.

He alleged that previous governments wasted public money under the garb of development schemes, while the PTI government would start new projects to facilitate people.

The minister assured the delegations, the problems of clean drinking water, sewerage and gas would soon be resolved and all facilities would be provided to the masses at their door steps.

