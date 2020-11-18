UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Revive National Economy: Hammad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said the PTI government is taking all possible measures to revive the national economy.

He was addressing the industrialists and traders community at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said that the government had put the country on the right track and now the economy was flourishing day by day under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the industrial sector of the country had reached at the verge of collapse and unemployment rate was very high when the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power.

He said now the industrial sector was running with full capacity due to effective steps taken by the government, adding that international institutions had now upgraded status of the country's economy.

Hammad Azhar said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had controlled the value of Currency artificially, adding that the country's exports were reduced to 1 billion US Dollar in the era of Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government was promoting ease of doing business, adding that COVID-19 badly affected the world, including Pakistan, but the government had taken in time decisions and saved industry, labour and exports and opened the construction sector.

He said that the world economy was squeezing from 4 to 5 per cent but the national economy was flourishing and a major increase had been recorded in exports.

Loan deferment, payment of three months' electricity bills of small shopkeepers, construction package, tax free budget, industrial relief package, end of peak hours for industrial sector were incentives given by the incumbent government, the minister said.

He said that the government had paid refund claims of Rs 248 billion during previous year and Rs 148 billion during the current year.

He said that sale of cement touched the highest level in the country's history while increasein sale of Urea was also recorded.

