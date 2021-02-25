UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Revive Old Status Of Cotton: Minister

Thu 25th February 2021

Govt taking steps to revive old status of cotton: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to revive the old status of cotton

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to revive the old status of cotton.

Presiding over the cotton advisory meeting here, he said this year growers would be provided Agriculture department's approved variety of cotton seed on subsidy. He said there would be less chances of disease attack on approved variety.

The Minister stressed upon the agriculture scientists to prepare such varieties of cotton that could tolerate climate changes and resist against attack of insects.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that revival of cotton was a challenge and all stakeholders would have to make collective efforts to deal with it.

He further directed the relevant authorities to speed up the ongoing campaign against spurious pesticides to protect coming cotton crop from attack of insects.

More Stories From Pakistan

