Govt taking steps to revive past glory of PTV: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said all possible steps would be taken for the progress and improvement of Pakistan Television (PTV) as the government wanted to revive its past glory.

Talking to PTV, he congratulated the staffers on its 56th anniversary and said the national broadcast would be equipped with the state-of-the-art technology.

The minister said the government wanted to promote culture of the country globally through the ptv transmission.

He said the government was preparing a comprehensive plan for bringing improvement in the PTV and trying to address its all issues on priority.

He said the people would witness a visible change in the PTV's transmission in the days coming ahead. It would screen the culture and colours of all the areas of the country, he added.

He said the government would bring reforms in the PTV by enhancing its capacity and credibility.