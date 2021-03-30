Govt taking steps to safeguard children rights: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that PTI government was taking concrete steps to safeguard the rights of children.

Addressing a session on 'State of Child Rights in view of Pakistan's International Commitments' at a local hotel, he highlighted the government's initiatives to improve the state of children rights in the backdrop of Pakistan's international commitments.

The minister said that around 87.

938 million children were in the country which were approximately 47 per cent of the total population. He mentioned that Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2020, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme and many other steps had been taken by the incumbent government to protect the rights of children.

The event was attended by policymakers, educationists, media persons and different parliamentarians.

Later, shields were awarded to social workers.