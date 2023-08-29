Govt taking steps to settle electricity tariff matters, says CEO MEPCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined the price of electricity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined the price of electricity.

The government was taking steps to settle the electricity tariff issues. MEPCO is an electricity transmission company that buys and sells electricity to consumers and collects bills from consumers and pays the government.

He expressed these views during E- katchery through Facebook at MEPCO headquarters here on Tuesday.

He said that the meter reading of consumers was being done in a cycle of 30 to 31 days and asked consumers to contact with concerned officer immediately in case of extra reading.

He issued orders to all the revenue officers of the region to correct the bills while strict departmental action will be taken against those responsible for over reading.

He also announced holding open court in one district every month at 13 districts of South Punjab to solve the problems and complaints of consumers immediately at their doorsteps.

CEO said that meters have been issued for the provision of new domestic connections by March 2023 and directed the Superintending Engineers (SEs) of all operation circles in the region to install new connections and send a report to the headquarters.

He issued orders to replace transformers immediately on complaints of high voltage and burning transformers in E-Katchery and said that five transformers reclamation workshops are working in MEPCO region where transformers are being repaired according to high standards.

He directed all XENs and SDOs to send broken and two phase transformers to workshops immediately for repairing.

He also responded to the complaints of consumers about capacity expansion of transformers, changing of meters, non-provision of domestic connections and other types of complaints and issued orders to the concerned officers for redressal of the complaints. E-Katchery continued for two hours continuously from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in which 470 electricity consumers from 13 districts of South Punjab sent their problems and complaints through text messages.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Shahzad Raye, Incharge Regional Complaint Center Abdul Hafeez Bhatti and Staff Officer Irfan Mahmood Siddiqui were also present.