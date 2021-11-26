Govt taking steps to solve basic problems of public: Chief Secretary Mathar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana along with Inspector General Police (IGP) Tahir Rai on Friday visited Panjgur.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Abdul Razzaq Sasoli and other officers briefed the Chief Secretary about their departments at the Commissioner House.

A delegation of representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Committee also called on the Secretary and apprised him of the problems, especially the problems faced at the border.

More people will be able to work when local people leave on base of NIC cards at the border area and the number of gates needs to be increased and at the same time the people of Makran depend on the Iranian border for food so the people should be given relief in this regard.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said that the provincial government is taking lasting steps to solve the basic problems of the people and to provide facilities to them in Panjgur.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that there are vast opportunities for agriculture in Panjgur by promoting it saying we could move towards a prosperous future.

"We are going to take practical steps regarding agriculture in Panjgur. Immediate progress on issues is needed to develop our agriculture as well as create more employment opportunities for the people," he added.

He said that the provincial government is also working on health and reforms by posting local doctors of Panjgur in Panjgur saying we would solve the problems of the people so that they could get better health care at the local level.