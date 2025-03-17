Gov’t Taking Steps To Stabilize Energy Prices: Ali Pervez Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik on Monday said that the government is taking decisive steps to stabilize energy prices and provide relief to the public as summer approaches.
Talking to a private news channel, he said, “Despite global economic pressures, Pakistan’s petrol and diesel prices are the lowest in the region compared to India and Bangladesh. We are committed to protecting the public from rising international energy costs.”
He assured that every rupee collected through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) would be used to improve the country’s energy supply.
On the government’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the recent visit of the IMF delegation was successful, and a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) is expected in the coming days.
“We are working closely with them to align our policies while ensuring public relief” he added.
Addressing concerns over the Rs. 600 billion revenue shortfall, he expressed confidence that economic reforms and rising tax revenue from inflation would bridge the gap.
Minister also mentioned plans to deregulate petroleum prices to foster competition among oil companies and lower consumer costs.
“I’ve already met with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and refineries. I will soon engage with petroleum dealers to address their concerns,” he added.
He highlighted the government’s broader strategy for an affordable electricity supply, including targeted subsidies for low-income households and investments in renewable energy.
“Our focus is on sustainable energy reforms to ensure long-term economic growth and protect vulnerable communities,” he said.
He assured that all revenue from energy-related taxes would be reinvested to strengthen the energy sector and provide tangible benefits to the public.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin launches preemptive strike against dengue: post-eid surveillance begins6 minutes ago
-
Gov’t taking steps to stabilize energy prices: Ali Pervez Malik6 minutes ago
-
Police nab two drug pushers in Changa Manga6 minutes ago
-
SRSO Sartyoon Sang Crafts enterprise launches eid special discount offer26 minutes ago
-
Train kills old man1 hour ago
-
Man arrested, drugs recovered1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 588 kg drugs in 8 operations1 hour ago
-
CM pays tribute to Pak’s special heroes for winning 11 medals,six gold at World Special Olympics2 hours ago
-
Renowned TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered2 hours ago
-
PMB starts "Iftar drive" for deserving people2 hours ago
-
Preparations begin in Kashmir to celebrate March 23 Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervor2 hours ago
-
Tahirullah appointed as Controller of Examinations, KEB2 hours ago