Govt Taking Steps To Steer Out Country From Difficult Time: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 03:23 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that NAB should make people accountable, who are responsible for delaying this important project for so long.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif says the government is working hard to steer out the country from difficult time.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of work on the Baab-e-Pakistan project and laid the foundation stone of extension and widening project of Walton Road in Lahore today.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, he said the Baab e Pakistan project reminds us of the great sacrifices rendered by Muslims during migration from India to Pakistan after partition.

He said thousands of migrants stayed at Walton Migrants Camp after the partition where local people welcomed them with open hearts and arms. He said that Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also visited this Camp during 1948.

He said this is his eighth visit to the site of the Baab e Pakistan project in the last twenty five years.

He regretted that one point one billion rupees had been spent from the national exchequer on this project but was no visible progress on the ground.

He said that NAB should make people accountable, who are responsible for delaying this important project for so long.

The Prime Minister said that this project will be completed without any further funds from the government and include the Central business District to generate its own income.

In his address, the Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the Bab e Pakistan project was properly launched in 2010, however no serious work could be done so far.

He appreciated the relevant departments and institutions for cooperation in the renewal of work on this project of historical importance.

