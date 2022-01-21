Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said there were some flaws in the system and the government has taken various steps to overcome them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said there were some flaws in the system and the government has taken various steps to overcome them.

The government has to take into consideration which system was beneficial for the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said every issue should be discussed so that the parliament could resolve it in abetter way.

The government cannot change the whole system but can take steps to rectify it, he added.