UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Streamline System: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said there were some flaws in the system and the government has taken various steps to overcome them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said there were some flaws in the system and the government has taken various steps to overcome them.

The government has to take into consideration which system was beneficial for the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said every issue should be discussed so that the parliament could resolve it in abetter way.

The government cannot change the whole system but can take steps to rectify it, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Parliament Government

Recent Stories

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

Commissioner visits Murree, reviews arrangements

1 minute ago
 EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Pos ..

EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Positive Bilateral Agenda

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

1 minute ago
 Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Tru ..

Canada to Offer Ukraine Loan of Up to $96Mln - Trudeau

5 minutes ago
 The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutio ..

The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutionary Sankara

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.