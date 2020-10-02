Govt taking steps to strengthen agri sector

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Friday that in short period of time the incumbent government had introduced exemplary projects for strengthening of agriculture sector and to upgrade it on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Friday that in short period of time the incumbent government had introduced exemplary projects for strengthening of agriculture sector and to upgrade it on modern lines.

According to a press release issued here, he said this while visiting Institute of Hydroponics Agriculture Rawat, Peer Mehar Ali Shah University and University Research Farm Koont (Chakwal).

Minister said that scientists, teachers and extension workers have to make coordinated efforts for bringing improvement in agriculture sector.

He said, "Currently agriculture is contributing 20 percent in GDP which can be increased up to 40 percent." Agriculture minister said there was a need to quit traditional method of farming and cultivate high value crops for achieving better results.

Syed Hussain Jahania said that Pothohar land and it's atmosphere was conducive for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, adding that present government was introducing irrigation and rain harvesting projects for the prosperity of the farmers of Pothohar.

This initiative would help in making Potohar a fruit valley in real sense, he added.

Peer Mehar Ali Shah Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Qamar Zaman said that the University had formed 100 teams comprising agriculture experts which would provide guidance to the farmers in each tehsil of Rawalpindi division.

The minister also planted a sapling in the Research Farm of the University and reviewed the experiments in the farm.

Briefing the minister, Vice Chancellor Qamar Zaman said that with the help of hydroponics technology crops could be grown in water instead of soil and yield obtained through this method was much better comparing with the traditional method.

He said that in University Research Farm Koont (Chakwal) intercropping culture was also being promoted while steps had been taken to enhance the production of Barani cotton and pulses in the Pothohar area.