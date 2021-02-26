(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that overseas Pakistanis had been given lucrative investment opportunities for various projects as the role of private sector had been quite significant in the country's economic uplift.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see Lahore in the list of developed cities of the world and he inaugurated revolutionary project "Green Central business District" and under this project a new city would be set up in the provincial capital.

She said, "Our economic, digital and residential requirements are associated with this project, " adding that this project would be completed in three phases.

She said this project was a reflection of concept of vertical development. This project would help in promoting different industries and ultimately yield positive results for country's economy.

This project would generate funds of Rs 1300 billion and the Punjab government would get Rs 250 billion in the form of tax, she added.