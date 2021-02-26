Dr Firdous said that mult-ipronged strategy had been evolved to minimise the construction cost of the houses meant for common people

She explained that board of Revenue Chairman apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that 700 Arazi (land) Record Centres would be linked up with computerised 'Fard' and this facility would be initiated at 8000 NADRA centres.

She said that PM Imran Khan had given directions to outsource it for sake of transparency, elimination of interference and end cartelization in this regard.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the projects of Punjab government as these aimed welfare of the people.

The SACM said that Prime Minister had directed to immediately implement a system against the dissolved market committees.

She said that PM Imran Khan had consistently directed the administration to control prices and provide relief to the people.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed to strengthen as well as digitalize the working of agriculture department with the target to attain self-sufficiency in food by facilitating farmers.

To a question, she said the Senate elections results would prove PML-N failure at all levels.

To another query, she said the whole nation witnessed the blackmailing and non-serious attitude of opposition on electoral reforms.