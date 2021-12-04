Govt taking steps to strengthen DRAP: Dr Faisal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to strengthen the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

"We are working to strengthen DRAP for achieving better performance in near future," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the collusion of pharmaceutical companies and physicians, he said there was a dire need to adopt professional ethics and we were working on them.