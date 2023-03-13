UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Strengthen Employees Rights: Mandokhail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Govt taking steps to strengthen employees rights: Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Special Committee on Affected Employees Prof. Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Monday said that the coalition government was taking steps to strengthen and protect the rights of employees working in different government departments.

"The PTI-led government did not fulfil promises made with the government employees," he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said inflation had increased manifold, and poverty and unemployment had reached unprecedented high levels during the last four years.

The PPP had always increased government employees' salaries and pensions, he said, adding that government departments now were facing financial crises.

Replying to a question, he said PPP was always ready for elections but there was a need to work collectively for the welfare of the state instead of creating anarchy in the country.

He also urged all political parties to rise above personal agendas for the larger interest of the common man.

