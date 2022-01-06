UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Strengthen SMEs, Manufacturing Sector: Khusro

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Govt taking steps to strengthen SMEs, manufacturing sector: Khusro

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that government was taking all possible measures to bring improvement in manufacturing sector besides Small and Medium Enterprises

The focus has been given to strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority(SMEDA), he said while talking to a private television channel.

A huge amount has been fixed to enhance production in the industrial sector, he added.

We are working on capacity building of industrial and manufacturing fields, he said. In reply to a question, he said the government had strong desire to create job opportunities for youth. He said loan facility would be provided to the people through different banks and in this connection, a sufficient amount is available to help promote small business in the country. To another question, he said the government has reduced withholding tax on manufacturing sector.

