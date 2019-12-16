UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Strengthen Youth Economically: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has said the government was taking practical steps to strengthen the youth economically and in this regard Kamyab Jawan Program of Rs 100 billion has been launched by federal government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has said the government was taking practical steps to strengthen the youth economically and in this regard Kamyab Jawan Program of Rs 100 billion has been launched by Federal government.

In addition to Kamyab Jawan Programme, the KP government was also launching a loan program of Rs 5 billion on easy terms to provide youth employment opportunities at the provincial level.

The minister said that Rs 3 billion would be provided to merged districts youth and Rs 2 billion to the youth of other districts. He further said that Rs 5 billion has been approved for the construction of roads for up to 14 new tourist destinations in Malakand and Hazara division.

He said this while addressing Kamyab Jawab Program held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University.

The minister said that along with sum of money, vocational training would also be provided to youth.

He said the steps were also being taken for the development of tourism which was spreading internationally and the famous London Journal has declared Pakistan as the number one country for tourism.

He said the integrated tourism zones were being constructed where international quality services would be provided to the tourists.

Atif Khan said that eco-tourism was being introduced at tourist destinations through which the people would get employment at the doorstep of their house.

He said that serious steps were also being taken to promote sports. The national games successfully held after 9 years in the province and the gold medalists have been awarded with Rs 0.2 million, silver medalists with Rs 0.1 million and bronze medalists with Rs 50,000. Moreover, a monthly honorarium program has been launched for the players, he added.

