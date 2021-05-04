UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Uplift Living Standards Of Deprived Segment : SMBR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

The Punjab government is taking practical steps for raising living standard of deprived segment of society, said Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is taking practical steps for raising living standard of deprived segment of society, said Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar.

He was presiding over a video link meeting to review the performance of Dera Ghazi Khan Division, on Tuesday, says a handout.

The SMBR said the process of services had been further improved by introducing reforms in the public offices and their efficiency had also been enhanced by promoting modern technology.

Babar Hayat Tarar also discussed various issues related to Dehi Marakiz-e-Maal, Revenue Court ManagementSystem, Digital Gurdwari, Digital Roznamcha, One Window Registration and Mutation, Recruitment and Promotionof Patwaris with the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of the division concerned.

