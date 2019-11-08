Govt taking strict action against profiteers: Minister

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the provincial government was taking strict action against profiteers to provide relief to the masses.

Presiding over a meeting regarding an ongoing campaign against profiteering here on Friday, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was himself monitoring the campaign against profiteering.

He directed the district administration to continue the crackdown against shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

He urged officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

He said that development of Khanewal district was a top priority of the provincial government.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that price control magistrates had imposed a fine of Rs 582,000 on shopkeepers and arrested two for selling commodities on high rates.