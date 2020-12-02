Govt taking strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs: Bushra Rind warned

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Wednesday said that Provincial Government was taking strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) COVID-19 in the whole province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Wednesday said that Provincial Government was taking strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) COVID-19 in the whole province.

In a statement, she said incumbent government had already taken various steps for the true implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in markets, bazaars, public places adding, everyone should adopt all precautionary measures against spike of virus, Private news channel reported.

She has strongly criticized public gatherings of opposition parties and said such public gatherings are creating problems in this current situation.

She said every step of the government was for the safety and protection of the people of the province.