UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Strict Action Against Violators Of Covid-19 SOPs: Bushra Rind Warned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:44 PM

Govt taking strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs: Bushra Rind warned

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Wednesday said that Provincial Government was taking strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) COVID-19 in the whole province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Wednesday said that Provincial Government was taking strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) COVID-19 in the whole province.

In a statement, she said incumbent government had already taken various steps for the true implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in markets, bazaars, public places adding, everyone should adopt all precautionary measures against spike of virus, Private news channel reported.

She has strongly criticized public gatherings of opposition parties and said such public gatherings are creating problems in this current situation.

She said every step of the government was for the safety and protection of the people of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Market All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's UN Official Dmitry Polyanskiy Says Berlin ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures swift process fo ..

1 minute ago

Uruguay to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 in A ..

1 minute ago

Russian Covid Vaccines for Other Countries to Be P ..

1 minute ago

Russian Government Prioritizes COVID-19 Vaccinatio ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Fully Briefed on All Coronavirus Data, Inclu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.