UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tangible Steps For Bringing Reforms In Jails: Hidayat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in jails: Hidayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Prison Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that the caretaker provincial government was taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in jails.

He said, "Solid steps are also taking for providing basic human rights along with other facilities to detainees in jails." "It is the need of the hour to bring reforms in prison department aimed at tackling the current era challenges," he added.

In a statement issued from his office, the caretaker Special Assistant said, "For counseling the prisons, psychiatrists perform their duties to make the prisoner's responsible citizens of society while prisoners are also learning different skills in jails.

" "The provision of standard meals in jails and the cleanliness of lockups are included in our priorities," he maintained.

Hidayat Ullah Afridi said, "Medical facilities and other basic necessities are provided to detainees in the lockups." He issued directives to the relevant officers to make sure cleanliness and security of all jails.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisoner Afridi All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

11 minutes ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

41 minutes ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

43 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.