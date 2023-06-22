UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tangible Steps For Bringing Reforms In Jails: Hidayat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Govt taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in jails: Hidayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Prison Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that the caretaker provincial government was taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in jails.

He said, "Solid steps are also taking for providing basic human rights along with other facilities to detainees in jails." "It is the need of the hour to bring reforms in prison department aimed at tackling the current era challenges," he added.

In a statement issued from his office, the caretaker Special Assistant said, "For counseling the prisons, psychiatrists perform their duties to make the prisoner's responsible citizens of society while prisoners are also learning different skills in jails.

" "The provision of standard meals in jails and the cleanliness of lockups are included in our priorities," he maintained.

Hidayat Ullah Afridi said, "Medical facilities and other basic necessities are provided to detainees in the lockups." He issued directives to the relevant officers to make sure cleanliness and security of all jails.

