Govt Taking Tangible Steps To Strengthen Economy: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Govt taking tangible steps to strengthen economy: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking tangible and necessary steps to strengthen the economy and prioritizing reduction in unnecessary imports by enhancing exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking tangible and necessary steps to strengthen the economy and prioritizing reduction in unnecessary imports by enhancing exports.

He said the incumbent government also faced the issues of mismanagement of the previous regime, and still in the face of such issues, it was committed to improving the economy with strenuous efforts.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Rothschild and Co, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups, that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha and other relevant officials.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister mentioned that Pakistan faced natural calamity in the shape of recent floods spurred by the worst climate changes.

The delegation members termed the economic situation in Pakistan stable and said its talented manpower was its real strength. The present government was taking steps to take the economy on the right path, they observed.

They also commended pakistan stock exchange as among the best-performing stocks in the region. Pakistan had also created awareness, in an effective manner, about the impacts of climate change at the global level, they said.

