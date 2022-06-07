UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tough Decisions In Country's Best Interest: Asad Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt taking tough decisions in country's best interest: Asad Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister or Communications and Postal Services, Maulana Asad Mahmood on Tuesday said the government was taking tough decisions after taking its allies onboard with a sole purpose to put the country on right economic course.

"There was no other option with us. We realize issues of people facing right now. Working is in progress on emergency as well as long term economic plan, taking all stakeholders into confidence," he said this while addressing a press conference here after Federal Cabinet meeting.

He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Amin ul Haq and Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Maulana Asad said, "We accepted this challenge in the best interest of the country as this time we are facing serious economic challenges," adding that there was also another option with us to decrease prices and go in elections which would be beneficial politically, but we decided to bring stability in all sectors.

He said the government was aware of electricity issues and many other issues being faced by the masses adding it was committed to bringing economic stability, controlling load-shedding and extending maximum relief to the public.

The minister said decision to restore weekly holiday on Saturday was also taken during Cabinet meeting.

He said that every possible step was being taken to facilitate the people in spite of difficult situation.

