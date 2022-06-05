Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

Pakistan Mulslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashood on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, every possible step was being taken to facilitate the people despite difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Mulslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashood on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, every possible step was being taken to facilitate the people despite difficult circumstances.

Addressing a press conference along with Ashraf Ansari and Younas Ansari here, he said the government was taking tough decisions in larger interest of the people and the country. The previous PTI government ruined the economy through its bad governance, he added. He said the PML-N government would again put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He welcomed Ansari brothers on joining the PML-N.

Younas Ansari talking on the occasion said that they used to raise voice over corruption and wrong policies in the PTI government but nobody took any notice including PTI chief Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI trapped the people on hollow slogans but did not fulfil any of their promises made with the people. Expressing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, he said the PML-N leadership would take the country towards development.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf Ansari said that the PTI leadership rather taking action, joined hands with corrupt elements.

He said that unity of the nation was need of the hour for bringing real positive change in the country.