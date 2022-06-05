UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tough Decisions In Larger National Interest: Mashhood

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Mulslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashood on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, every possible step was being taken to facilitate the people despite difficult circumstances.

Addressing a press conference along with Ashraf Ansari and Younas Ansari here, he said the government was taking tough decisions in larger interest of the people and the country. The previous PTI government ruined the economy through its bad governance, he added. He said the PML-N government would again put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He welcomed Ansari brothers on joining the PML-N.

Younas Ansari talking on the occasion said that they used to raise voice over corruption and wrong policies in the PTI government but nobody took any notice including PTI chief Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI trapped the people on hollow slogans but did not fulfil any of their promises made with the people. Expressing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, he said the PML-N leadership would take the country towards development.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashraf Ansari said that the PTI leadership rather taking action, joined hands with corrupt elements.

He said that unity of the nation was need of the hour for bringing real positive change in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodo ..

Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodox church in east

23 minutes ago
 PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking w ..

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

23 minutes ago
 Over 8.332m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.332m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago
 Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.