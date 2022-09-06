UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tough Decisions To Benefit Nation: Senator Afnan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 11:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was taking tough decisions to benefit the nation.

Government was fully committed to deliver its hundred percent to the nation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said PTI chief had completed his dream of "Naya Pakistan" which went all in vain.

Afnan further said that we do not consider Imran as a popular leader who was brought up on Jew's wealth. Land mafias can not bring revolution in a country, he added.

Furthermore, he said that PTI Chief is scared of being arrested or going to jail.

