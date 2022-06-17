UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Tough Decisions To Stabilize Economy: Musadiq Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik said on Friday that the government was taking tough decisions to stabilize the country's economy and current economic crises would soon be resolved with the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

PM Shehbaz Sharif's economic team was working day and night to "robust economic plan" and steer the country out of the current financial situation, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Government was continuously negotiating with IMF, he said, adding that hopefully till next week they will reach at an agreement with IMF.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that they were responding to every query of the IMF and satisfying them on each question they raised, adding that the government was left with no choice but to raise prices of petroleum products according to IMF deal that PTI government had signed.

He said the government was committed to bringing economic stability, controlling load-shedding and extending maximum relief to the public.

