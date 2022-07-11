Govt taking tough decisions to stable economy: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N-led government was taking tough decisions to stable economy on sustainable basis and came to power just to save the country from bankruptcy.

In a talk on a private news channel, he criticized that the poor economic and financial policies of last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had put the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

He blamed that the current Inflation and increase in petroleum products was due to immature economic and fiscal policies of Khan government.

PML-N accepted political suicide to rescue state and its integrity, he said, adding, no compromise would be made on a powerful Parliament and people's right to sovereignty.

Our priority has been only to make life easier for people," he added.