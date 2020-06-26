UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Tremendous Measures To Successfully Contain Coronavirus Spread: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking tremendous measures to successfully contain coronavirus spread: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the National Assembly briefly highlighting many issues including COVID-19, national economy and others.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking tremendous measures to successfully combat and contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were doing baseless criticism on the government for the sake of political point-scoring.

"There is no authenticity or reality in allegations and criticism of the opposition against our government," he added.

He said the leadership of PML-N including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were involved in massive corruption and made illegal properties abroad by looting national exchequer.

Replying to a question, he said the government had enhanced the testing capacity, oxygenated beds and ventilators amid COVID-19.

