Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The Economist: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that the government would take up the issue of a "ghost article", published in the name of a jailed politician, with the foreign media outlet 'The Economist'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that the government would take up the issue of a "ghost article", published in the name of a jailed politician, with the foreign media outlet 'The Economist'.

"Today, we are writing to the Editor of The Economist about an article purportedly written by Mr Imran Khan," the minister said in a long thread posted on the social media platform 'X'.

He said it was "puzzling and disconcerting" that such an esteemed media outlet published an article in the name of an individual who was in jail and had been convicted.

The caretaker government, he said, believed that it was critically essential to uphold ethical standards and promote responsible journalism.

"We would like to know how the editorial decision was made, and what considerations were taken into account regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the content by the The Economist," Solangi said while referring to the article.

"We would also be interested to know if The Economist has ever published such ghost articles by jailed politicians ever from any other part of the world," he added.

The minister cautioned that the jailed convicts, if allowed to write to the media freely, would always use the opportunity to air their one-sided grievances.