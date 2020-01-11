UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Various Steps For Development Of Country: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:27 AM

The Federal Government has taken various steps for the prosperity and development of the country, in this regard all available resources are being utilized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):The Federal Government has taken various steps for the prosperity and development of the country, in this regard all available resources are being utilized.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this after ground breaking ceremony of Gas supply project at village Golra of Attock district.

On the occassion Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , Qazi Azam Khan , Qazi Ghulam Mujtaba Dr Javad Khan Malak Ajaz of Sadan Abdul sattar Blawal Sh Baber Ps to chairman Imran Shah Ammad and large number of people were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said that this project will be completed at the cost of Rs 50 million and large number of families of this village will be benefited.

He said , this govt has put the country on the right track of development and took it out of crisis.

He said , land has been allocated for Allama Iqbal University Campus in Attock , Arid University Attock will soon be completed , scholarships of the students of Comsats have been restored while Air University Attock is going to start classes this year. Malik Amin said , at present gas facility to more than 30 villages is being provided while water supply scheme for village Haji Shah has been approved for which Rs 4 million have been allocated which will ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents of this village. He said that beside this 35 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of tehsil Hazro and Attock. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas also spoke on the occassion and high lighted the achievements of the Punjab govt.

