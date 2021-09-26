Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana on Sunday said there was a huge potential to promote tourism sector of the country.

Talking to ptv, he said for the first time in the history of the country Prime Minister had established a task force for the promotion and development of tourism sector of the country.

He said Pakistan was a safe country for international tourers and due to the prudent policies of the incumbent regime a number of tourist had visited northern areas of the country.

The government was committed to promote local tourism providing maximum facilities to attract tourists.

He said PTDC had working relationship with all stakeholders to boost international tourism.