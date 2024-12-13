Govt Taking Various Steps For Promotion Of Tourism Sector In GB
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan were the top priority of the Federal Government and in this regard, various projects of development had been launched for the promotion of the tourism sector, health facilities, improvement in the education sector and mitigate the pressure of unemployment in this area.
An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently announced a series of mega development projects for the development of the remote areas of the GB.
He said the incumbent regime also focused on developing the road network and connectivity of slum areas with each other to facilitate the local community.
The local government also upgrading the basic health units in the far-flung areas of the GB.
He underlined that tourism is a lucrative business of the local community and in this regard, GB government provides training facilities to the youth of the area.
Tourism is the best source of income for the local population, as millions of tourists visit this area every year.
He commended the federal government’s efforts in promoting tourism and emphasised the need for its enhancement.
He proposed the establishment of camping sites and tourism facilitation centres across all provinces aimed at facilitating tourists and promoting local attractions.
Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of extensive promotion of the Salam Pakistan portal, a dedicated platform designed to guide and assist tourists visiting Pakistan. He stressed the significance of leveraging technology to provide seamless experiences for travellers.
Recent Stories
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB2 minutes ago
-
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts16 minutes ago
-
46 FIRs registered for not following dengue prevention measures in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage blast rocks Quetta, Injured 542 minutes ago
-
PML-N always support the economy in difficult times:MPA52 minutes ago
-
Senate passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024 unanimously52 minutes ago
-
Criminals held52 minutes ago
-
Three beggar kids taken into protective custody1 hour ago
-
Seminar on hazards of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan1 hour ago
-
Enmity claims two lives,one injured1 hour ago
-
ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC1 hour ago
-
Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate1 hour ago