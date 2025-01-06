Govt Taking Various Steps For Promotion Of Tourism Sector In GB
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan were the top priority of the Federal Government and in this regard, various projects of development had been launched for the promotion of the tourism sector, health facilities, improvement in the education sector and mitigate the pressure of unemployment in this area.
An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that Federal government had announced a series of mega development projects for the development of the remote areas of the GB.
He said the incumbent regime also focused on developing the road network and connectivity of slum areas with each other to facilitate the local community.
The local government also upgrading the basic health units in the far-flung areas of the GB.
He underlined that tourism is a lucrative business of the local community and in this regard, GB government provides training facilities to the youth of the area.
Tourism is the best source of income for the local population, as millions of tourists visit this area every year.
He commended the federal government’s efforts in promoting tourism and emphasized the need for its enhancement.
He proposed the establishment of camping sites and tourism facilitation centers across all provinces aimed at facilitating tourists and promoting local attractions.
He highlighted the importance of extensive promotion of the Salam Pakistan portal, a dedicated platform designed to guide and assist tourists visiting Pakistan.
He stressed the significance of leveraging technology to provide seamless experiences for travelers.
Recent Stories
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorways closed due to fog2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB2 minutes ago
-
Two key suspects held in attack on Kurram DC, FIR lodged against 30 persons3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season13 minutes ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 1319 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills sister,maternal aunt over money dispute23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits CMH, prays for recovery of injured officials52 minutes ago
-
Minor killed in a road mishap52 minutes ago
-
11 law violators nabbed1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges UN, world community to act as Kashmiri leaders' survival remains under threat1 hour ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision1 hour ago