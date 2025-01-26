Govt Taking Various Steps For Promotion Of Tourism Sector In GB
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan were the top priority of the Federal Government and in this regard, various projects of development had been launched for the promotion of the tourism sector, health facilities, improvement in the education sector and mitigate the pressure of unemployment in this area.
An official source told APP that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently announced a series of mega development projects for the development of the remote areas of the GB.
He said the incumbent regime also focused on developing the road network and connectivity of slum areas with each other to facilitate the local community.
The local government also upgrading the basic health units in the far-flung areas of the GB, he said.
He underlined that tourism is a lucrative business of the local community and in this regard, GB government provides training facilities to the youth of the area.
Tourism is the best source of income for the local population, as millions of tourists visit this area every year.
He commended the federal government’s efforts in promoting tourism and emphasized the need for its enhancement.
He proposed the establishment of camping sites and tourism facilitation centers across all provinces aimed at facilitating tourists and promoting local attractions.
Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of extensive promotion of the Salam Pakistan portal, a dedicated platform designed to guide and assist tourists visiting Pakistan.
He stressed the significance of leveraging technology to provide seamless experiences for travellers.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, several injured in blast near passenger bus on M8 in Khuzdar3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB3 minutes ago
-
1 killed, two injured in Kohat hand grenade blast3 minutes ago
-
Lone exposes India's "fake democracy" in Kashmir, demands International Intervention3 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits different areas of Hyderabad City3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day today23 minutes ago
-
PTI must stick to negotiations to find amicable solution: Ali Gohar Baloch33 minutes ago
-
More awareness needed for healthy eating habits to overcome iron deficiency as 'Anemia Cases' contin ..2 hours ago
-
Journalists' bodies concerns on PECA amendments to be addressed: Rana12 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Republic Day as Black Day, slamming occupation and human rights abuses12 hours ago
-
No alternative to negotiations for Pakistan’s stability: Qaiser Sheikh12 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists12 hours ago