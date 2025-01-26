Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan were the top priority of the Federal Government and in this regard, various projects of development had been launched for the promotion of the tourism sector, health facilities, improvement in the education sector and mitigate the pressure of unemployment in this area.

An official source told APP that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently announced a series of mega development projects for the development of the remote areas of the GB.

He said the incumbent regime also focused on developing the road network and connectivity of slum areas with each other to facilitate the local community.

The local government also upgrading the basic health units in the far-flung areas of the GB, he said.

He underlined that tourism is a lucrative business of the local community and in this regard, GB government provides training facilities to the youth of the area.

Tourism is the best source of income for the local population, as millions of tourists visit this area every year.

He commended the federal government’s efforts in promoting tourism and emphasized the need for its enhancement.

He proposed the establishment of camping sites and tourism facilitation centers across all provinces aimed at facilitating tourists and promoting local attractions.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of extensive promotion of the Salam Pakistan portal, a dedicated platform designed to guide and assist tourists visiting Pakistan.

He stressed the significance of leveraging technology to provide seamless experiences for travellers.