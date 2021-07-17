UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Various Steps To Bring Positive Changes In AJK: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that the government is taking various steps to bring the positive changes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that all political parties should come forward to play their role for the development and progress of AJK and highlight the Indian Held Kashmir issue at international forums.

The Minister expressed that health card, Ehsaas education scholarships for deserving students, road networks, development projects at gross root level would be launched in AJK.

Ali said that incumbent government will won the upcoming AJK election adding opposition parties were being misleading to the people of Kashmir from decades.

All political parties should be on one page about the issues of Afghanistan and Kashmir without any political differences, PPP leader Qadir Mandokhel said.

