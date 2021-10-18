Govt taking various steps to control inflation: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the government was taking various steps to control the inflation and formulating the proper system to check the artificial price hike of daily commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the government was taking various steps to control the inflation and formulating the proper system to check the artificial price hike of daily commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the recent increase of petroleum products was linked with the international market as whole world was facing the effects of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken cabinet into confidence over the current political scenario in the country adding that the Opposition would not get any benefit from the present situation.

He said that the opposition badly failed to create the communication gap between the civil-military relationships.

To a question, Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take every decision for the betterment of the country.

He said that the leader of PML-N Maryum Nawaz had declared offender from the court.

To another query, he said that the meetings between political figures and diplomats was a routine matter and it was not a new or novelty thing.