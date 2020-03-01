Govt taking various steps to improve living standard of common man: parliamentary secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farukh Habib has said that PTI government was taking various steps to improve the living standard of the common man.

He said that country economy was strengthening day by day and days are not far when Pakistan would become a strong economic country. He was talking to notables of the constituency here Sunday.

He said, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various measures are being taken for the improvement of road infrastructure and provision of all basic facilities at the door step of the people.

He added that no one would be allowed to create obstacle on the way of national development.

He said that inflation was decreasing due to the crackdown against profiteers and hoarders launched by the government.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against those playing with havoc with lives of the people by adulterating in edible items.