Govt taking various steps to provide all basic facilities to Pakistani expatriates: Aun Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry on Saturday said "We are Pakistanis and Pakistan is our identity".
In his video message on the first overseas convention to be held on Sunday tomorrow, the minister said that his message is for the hardworking and beloved overseas Pakistanis.
Overseas Pakistanis are doing work hard and struggle day and night away from their loved ones, he said and added, the hearts of overseas Pakistanis still beat for Pakistan, the Ministry is going to organize the first overseas convention here from 13 to 15 April.
Let's pledge that we will set another example of peace for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Long live Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis, Aun Chaudhry added.
