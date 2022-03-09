Govt taking various steps to provide maximum facilities to Overseas Pakistanis

:The incumbent government was taking various steps to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents in the country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The incumbent government was taking various steps to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents in the country.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday that a series of projects and schemes have been launched for the welfare and development of the Overseas Pakistanis in different sectors including health, education and social welfare by the current government.

The number of projects launched for expatriates including Sohni Dharti, schemes of Modern Luxury Apartments, Roshan Digital Account, Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit, Call Sarzameen, Naya Pakistan Calling Project, Visit Pakistan, internship, Complaint Cell, Ambulance Service, Investment Facilities Centre, Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers and Foreign Exchange Remittance Card.

He added that the government has directed to all provincial governments to upgrade all facilities at provincial airports to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis.

The source revealed that Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi had also visited different regional airports and inspected the facilities being provided by various government departments to facilitate passengers especially overseas Pakistanis.

The Advisor visited international arrival and departure lounges to review the facilities and also interacted with the passengers to inquire their opinion regarding the facilities.

He was of the view that Pakistani expatriates are the ambassadors and precious assets of the country and it was the responsibility of the government to provide them all facilities, he added.