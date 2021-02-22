UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Various Steps To Provide Treatment Facilities To All People: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali has said that government is taking various steps to provide treatment facilities to all people, however, cooperation of private sector as well as philanthropists in this regard is very commendable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali has said that government is taking various steps to provide treatment facilities to all people, however, cooperation of private sector as well as philanthropists in this regard is very commendable.

He was addressing a function at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he inaugurated three dialysis machines worth Rs 1.

5 million on Monday. These machines were donated by local philanthropists for Kidney Center DHQ.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Hameed Saleemi, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, philanthropists Hafiz Asghar, Sheikh Amjad besides doctors were also present on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Asif said that kidney patients would be provided best treatment in dialysis ward.

More Stories From Pakistan

