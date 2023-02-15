UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Various Steps To Resolve Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis: Sajid Turi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Govt taking various steps to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that the incumbent government was taking various steps for their welfare and to resolve the issues of expatriates on a priority basis.

The minister was addressing the Pakistani community at the office of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) on Wednesday, said a press release here.

Federal Minister appreciated the role and services of PAD and assured full cooperation for the betterment of Overseas Pakistanis.

During the visit, the Federal Minister met the Pakistani community living in Dubai and discussed various issues related to them.

Pakistan values brotherly relations with UAE and both states have strong relations on a religious, social, cultural and business level.

He said that UAE has helped Pakistan in every difficult time, and the UAE's role in organizing the World Government Summit 2023 is commendable.

Pakistan is representing Abu Dhabi Dialogue at the World Government Summit and sideline meetings will have positive results on the country's economy and development, he added.

He said their goal was to create more employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce worldwide as overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in strengthening the country's economy.

